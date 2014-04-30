Global Polypropylene Market Share in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Polypropylene Market For Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Other End-User Industries - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019", the global polypropylene market was valued at USD 77.46 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 124.01 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse Global Polypropylene Market Report with Full TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polypropylene-market.html



Growing demand from end-use industries such as packaging, automotive and consumer products is expected to drive the polypropylene market. In addition, factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in Asia Pacific are further driving the market for various end-use industries. However, growing environmental issues and volatile raw material prices are expected to inhibit the market growth. Increasing demand for bio-based polypropylene has shifted the focus of polypropylene manufacturers from synthetic to bio-based polypropylene.



Packaging emerged as the largest and fastest growing end-use segment and accounted for over 50% of the total market in 2012. Changing consumer food habits and high competition in consumer products sector in emerging economies is expected to escalate market growth. Automotive was the second largest end-use industry in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019. The demand of polypropylene in consumer products was 7.1 million tons in 2012.



Get Free Report Sample: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1664



China dominated the polypropylene market that was valued at USD 23.73 billion in 2012. It is expected to be the fastest growing market due to high demand of polypropylene from end-use industries. The consumption of polypropylene is phenomenal in automotive industries of Europe. The European market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019. The demand for polypropylene in Rest of Asia Pacific was 7.01 million tons in 2012. Product innovation and capacity addition is expected to drive the market growth.



The global polypropylene market is highly fragmented as top five players accounted for nearly 35% of the market in 2012. Some of the major players which dominated the market include Braskem, LyondellBasell, INEOS, Sinopec, SABIC, PetroChina, Reliance Industries Limited and Borealis among others.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact:

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA/Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/

Blog: http://transparencymarketresearch.areavoices.com