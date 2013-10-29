Global Polypropylene (PP) Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Polypropylene is a polymer obtained from propylene. The intrinsic properties of inertness towards acids or bases, high stiffness and excellent tensile strength has helped polypropylene become one of the most favored thermoplastics for manufacturing of appliances, consumer products, and industrial products. Injection molded applications are the largest consumers of PP and are followed by blow molded applications.



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PP can be manufactured in three forms, namely isotactic, syndiotactic, and atactic. However, isotactic is the main form of commercially manufactured PP. PP finds use in a large range of applications like textiles, rigid packaging, films, appliances, and others. Textile is one of the largest applications of PP and is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next six years. However, the use of PP in the textile industry is expected to see the fastest growth for the forecast period. The geographical regions for the PP market include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the PP market, due to the increased demand from China and India.



The increasing application scope is the foremost reason for the growth of the market and applications like textile and automotive. Owing to the higher strength, PP has been used as a replacement to jute and sisal in the production of ropes. In addition to this, PP has been an important part of the non-woven market and is increasingly being used in applications like sportswear and thermal wear. The low cost advantage over other thermoplastics is expected to further augment the growth of the market.



The demand supply factor is a major inhibitor for the market. The demand for PP is expected to be higher than the supply of raw material required for the desired quantity. This would result in the adoption of high cost innovative technologies, which would offset the cost-advantage of the polymer. In addition, the volatile cost of propylene could hamper the growth of the market. The largest market opportunities lie in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries like India and China. These countries are expected to consume more than half of the global PP in the next six years. Some of the market players in this industry are LyondellBasell, SABIC, Dow Chemicals, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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