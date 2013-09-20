Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Polysilicon Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

[Upcoming for Publication on September 27th 2013]



Analysts forecast the Global Polysilicon market to grow at a CAGR of 14.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in solar energy consumption. The Global Polysilicon Market 2012-2016 has also been witnessing the decline in the price of Polysilicon. However, the oversupply in the industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Polysilicon Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Polysilicon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, OCI Company Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AE Polysilicon Corporation, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Daqo New Energy Co. Ltd, KCC Corporation, MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc., LDK Solar Co, PV Crystalox plc, Renewable Energy Corporation ASA, Tokuyama Corporation and Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142605/global-polysilicon-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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