Global Polysilicon Market Report: 2014 Edition - MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Polycrystallion silicon, commonly known as polysilicon, is a hyper-pure form of silicon. It is classified on the basis of varying purity levels into three broad categories: Electronic-grade Silicon (9N), Medium-grade Silicon (6-7N), and Upgraded Metallurgical-grade Silicon (5N). Solar and semiconductor industries are the two major end markets of polysilicon. The global polysilicon market witnessed a declining trend in the past year which was primarily due to excess capacity and low prices in the industry.



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The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are solar cell market, semiconductor industry and accelerating global economy. Some of the noteworthy trend and developments of this industry are decreasing production cost, stabilizing prices and strong growth rate in the solar market. However, there are a number of hurdles that are holding the polysilicon market, such as industrial overcapacity and heavy capital and time requirement to establish the business.



The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global polysilicon industry along with detailed study of regional markets including China and Japan. An intense competition is noted among few major players: Wacker Chemie AG, REC Silicon ASA, GCL and SunEdison. Global competitive analysis is also included in the report along with company profiles of the leading players in the market.



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Table of Content



1. Overview

1.1 Applications of Polysilicon

1.2 Manufacturing Process of Polysilicon

1.3 Types of Polysilicon

1.3.1 Electronic-grade Silicon (9N)

1.3.2 Medium-grade Silicon (6-7N)

1.3.3 Upgraded Metallurgical-grade Silicon (> 5N)



2. Polysilicon Market Analysis

2.1 Global Market

Production Volume

Capacity Utilization

Demand Growth

Overcapacity

Price Trend

2.2 Regional Markets

2.2.1 China

Market Overview

Total Imports

Imports by Region

2.2.2 Japan

Production Volume

Sales Volume

Sales Value



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