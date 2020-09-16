Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global polytetramethylene ether glycol market is driven by the Asia-Pacific region followed by North America and Western Europe. China is the major textile exporter as well as the largest producer of automotive vehicles in the world. The increasing demand in automotive and textile industries fueled the growth of PTMEG market. China is a major consumer of PTMEG, accounting for more than 60% of the global consumption.



Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol, By Application

- Spandex

- Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

- Copolyester-ether Elastomers (COPE)

- Cast Elastomers

- Others



The PTMEG market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- PTMEG Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PTMEG PO Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



In the long term forecast the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing industrialization, especially automotive and textile in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.



