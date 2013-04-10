Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market by Application (Water Soluble Packaging & Polarizer) 2012-2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films are manufactured from PVA resins which are increasingly finding use in various water soluble applications such as detergents and agrochemical packaging. PVA films are also used for polarizer applications in LCD panels, sunglasses and optical filters.



This research report estimates and forecasts the global market for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films, analyzing the market based on various factors driving and restraining the market, the growth trends, and showcases opportunities present in the market. In order to understand the supply chain of the PVA films market, the report includes value chain analysis which gives a comprehensive view of the overall market.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-films-market-global-industry-analysis-market-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-and-forecast-2012-2018



The report segments the application of PVA films into water soluble applications and polarizer applications and estimates each segment from 2011 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues. The report further segments PVA films used in water soluble packaging on the basis of various applications in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report also estimates and forecasts the PVA polarized films market based on its application in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.



The report analyzes the PVA water soluble films demand across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report analyzes demand for each region based on various water soluble applications of PVA films.



The demand for polarized PVA films is concentrated in the Asian region; hence the report also provides granular market data for key Asian countries including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.



The report provides in depth competitive analysis by providing company market share for both water soluble PVA films and polarizer PVA films. The report also includes company profiles of the major companies operating in the global market, highlighting company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165021



The report segments the global PVA films market as:



PVA Films Market, by Water Soluble Packaging Application:



Detergent Packaging;

Consumer Detergent Packaging

industrial Detergent Packaging

Agrochemical Packaging

Laundry Bags

Embroidery

Other (including pet waste bags and fish bait bags etc)



PVA Films (Water Soluble Packaging) Market, by Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



PVA Films Market, by Polarizer Application



LCD Panels

Other (including sunglasses, optical filters etc)



PVA Films (Polarizer Application) Market, by Geography



South Korea

Japan

Taiwan

China



Related Reports:



Polyvinyl Alcohol Markets in China

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165986



China's demand for polyvinyl alcohol has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Global Market to 2020 - Growth from Asia-Pacific Construction, Packaging and Electrical Sectors Continues to Drive Demand

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/132970



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Global Market to 2020 Growth from Asia-Pacific Construction, Packaging and Electrical Sectors Continues to Drive Demand is an in-depth report from GBI Research, which is focused on the demand side of the global PVC industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global PVC demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting PVC demand in each region. Global PVC demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global PVC market, covering all major parameters.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/