MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Population Diagnostics In dept Analysis - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Population Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
Scope
Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
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Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Buy
Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.
Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.
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Table of Contents
Table of Contents 2
List of Tables 3
List of Figures 3
Key Facts 4
Population Diagnostics Inc. - Major Products and Services 5
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease 12
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Status 12
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Description 12
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Patent Details 13
Genetic Test - Autism 14
Genetic Test - Autism Product Status 14
Genetic Test - Autism Product Description 14
Genetic Test - Autism Product Patent Details 15
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus 16
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Status 16
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Description 16
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Patent Details 17
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease 18
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Status 18
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Description 18
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Patent Details 19
Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Competitors 20
Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Employees 21
Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Employee Biographies 22
Population Diagnostics Inc. - Locations And Subsidiaries 23
Head Office 23
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Recent Developments 24
Population Diagnostics Inc., Recent Developments 24
Nov 20, 2013: New Parkinson's Disease Genes Discovered by the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center and Population Diagnostics 24
Appendix 25
Methodology 25
About GlobalData 25
Contact Us 25
Disclaimer 25 List of Tables
Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Facts 1
Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1
Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 1
Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Development Stage 1
Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Facts 4
Population Diagnostics Inc., Major Products and Services 5
Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 7
Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 9
Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 11
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Product Status 12
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Product Description 12
Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Patent Details1 13
Genetic Test - Autism - Product Status 14
Genetic Test - Autism - Product Description 14
Genetic Test - Autism - Patent Details1 15
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Product Status 16
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Product Description 16
Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Patent Details1 17
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Product Status 18
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Product Description 18
Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Patent Details1 19
Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Employees 21
Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Employee Biographies 22 List of Figures
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10
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Table of Content
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Abbreviations
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Table of Content
Executive Summary
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Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13
Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire
Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12
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Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17
Market factors
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Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13
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Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13
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Market positioning
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Inflation
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Consumer spending
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Manufacturing
Business Investment
Imports
Exports
Market factors
End-use markets
Changes in legislation
Economic variables and investment
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Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Market size
Figure 6: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12
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Market segmentation
Figure 7: Segmentation of the UK market for plant and tool hire, by sector, 2008-12
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Market trends
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Figure 8: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13
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Figure 9: Incidence of plant theft, 2009-12
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Figure 10: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, 2000-13
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Figure 11: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13
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Figure 12: Average daily crane rental rates, 2008-12
Figure 13: Average weekly rental rates - powered access platforms, 2009-12
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Figure 14: Seasonality of civil engineering, 2008-12
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Figure 15: Regional value of total new construction output, 2008-12
Figure 16: Analysis of civil engineering output, by region, 2008-12
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