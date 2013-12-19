Global Population Diagnostics in Dept Analysis - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Population Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update



Scope



Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.



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Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.



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Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 3

List of Figures 3

Key Facts 4

Population Diagnostics Inc. - Major Products and Services 5

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease 12

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Status 12

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Description 12

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease Product Patent Details 13

Genetic Test - Autism 14

Genetic Test - Autism Product Status 14

Genetic Test - Autism Product Description 14

Genetic Test - Autism Product Patent Details 15

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus 16

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Status 16

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Description 16

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus Product Patent Details 17

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease 18

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Status 18

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Description 18

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease Product Patent Details 19

Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Competitors 20

Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Employees 21

Population Diagnostics Inc. - Key Employee Biographies 22

Population Diagnostics Inc. - Locations And Subsidiaries 23

Head Office 23



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Recent Developments 24

Population Diagnostics Inc., Recent Developments 24

Nov 20, 2013: New Parkinson's Disease Genes Discovered by the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center and Population Diagnostics 24

Appendix 25

Methodology 25

About GlobalData 25

Contact Us 25

Disclaimer 25 List of Tables

Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Facts 1

Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1

Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 1

Population Diagnostics Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Development Stage 1

Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Facts 4

Population Diagnostics Inc., Major Products and Services 5

Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 7

Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 9

Population Diagnostics Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 11

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Product Status 12

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Product Description 12

Genetic Test - Alzheimer's Disease - Patent Details1 13

Genetic Test - Autism - Product Status 14

Genetic Test - Autism - Product Description 14

Genetic Test - Autism - Patent Details1 15

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Product Status 16

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Product Description 16

Genetic Test - Diabetes Mellitus - Patent Details1 17

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Product Status 18

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Product Description 18

Genetic Test - Parkinson's Disease - Patent Details1 19

Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Employees 21

Population Diagnostics Inc., Key Employee Biographies 22 List of Figures

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Population Diagnostics Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10



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Table of Content



Introduction



Abbreviations



Executive Summary



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Figure 3: SIPP purchasing methods, August 2013

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Figure 4: Investments that SIPP owners want to hold within their SIPP, August 2013

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Figure 5: SIPP contribution habits, August 2013

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Figure 6: SIPP satisfaction levels, August 2013

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Figure 7: Most valued features and benefits of owning a SIPP, August 2013

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Figure 8: Motivations for transferring a SIPP, August 2013

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Table of Content



Executive Summary



The market

Growth resuming pace in 2013 but cash flow and margin pressures remain

Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13

Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire

Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12

Housing construction to buoy market in coming years

Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17

Market factors

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Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13

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Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13

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Introduction



Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

The customer

The supplier

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Inflation

Interest rates

Consumer spending

House prices

Manufacturing

Business Investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors

End-use markets

Changes in legislation

Economic variables and investment



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Market Size and Trends



Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 6: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12

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Market segmentation

Figure 7: Segmentation of the UK market for plant and tool hire, by sector, 2008-12

Tool hire sector gains ground through downturn

Market trends

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Figure 8: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13

Declining risk of plant theft

Figure 9: Incidence of plant theft, 2009-12

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Figure 10: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, 2000-13

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Figure 11: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13

Crane and powered access rates

Figure 12: Average daily crane rental rates, 2008-12

Figure 13: Average weekly rental rates - powered access platforms, 2009-12

Seasonal variations in demand

Figure 14: Seasonality of civil engineering, 2008-12

Regional variations in demand

Figure 15: Regional value of total new construction output, 2008-12

Figure 16: Analysis of civil engineering output, by region, 2008-12



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