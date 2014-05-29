Global Port Security Management Market ( Physical & Cyber) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Port Security Management Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.



Port security refers to the physical and cyber security implemented in airport and marine port premises. As airports and marine ports are the major hubs for transportation between countries and continents, the need for security in these premises is very important. The main reason for port security is because of the increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activities. The major types of security provided in airports and marine ports are access control, screening, video surveillance, weapon detection, visitor management, intrusion detection, fire detection, and network and cyber security.



Analysts forecast the Global Port Security Management market will grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Port Security Management market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of products used for airport security and marine port security. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Port Security Management market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- MEA

- Latin America



Key Vendors

- Honeywell International Inc.

- L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

- SAAB AB

- Safran SA

- Tyco International Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Flir Systems Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- James Fisher and Sons plc

- Kerio Technologies Inc.

- Motorola Solutions Inc.

- NETASQ

- Rapiscan Systems

- Siemens AG

- Unisys



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Security Concerns.



Key Market Challenge

- High Implementation Costs.



Key Market Trend



- Rapid Technological Advancement.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?