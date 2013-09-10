Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global POS Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global POS Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.03 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Increasing Usage of Credit and Debit Cards. The Global POS Software Market has also been witnessing the Stringent Regulations for Secure Payments. However, the Slow Adoption in Developing Nations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global POS Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC; it also covers the Global POS Software Market 2012-2016 market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Micros Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are IBM Corp., NCR Corp., and Wincor-Nixdorf

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Micros Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.; IBM Corp., NCR Corp., and Wincor-Nixdorf



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