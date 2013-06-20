Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Application of Global positioning systems has developed across various industries globally. In the earlier days GPS systems were used only for military and civilian purposes. Now GPS systems are widely used for various industrial applications which include transportation, construction, farming and aerospace which help these industries to improve their operating efficiency and reduce costs. Furthermore GPS systems have helped improve safety and emergency response time. Recreational and fitness market is an emerging technology in the GPS market. Increasing use of wireless technology and increasing popularity of location based smart phones all over the world are drivers for this market. Technology like 3G has supported the use of GPS all over the world for different signal loss problems. A major restraint for this market is licensing, because of strict rules and regulation.



The global GPS market is segmented on the basis of its application, type and geography. On the basis of type, Global GPS market is divided into automotive, marine, aviation, GPS enabled mobile phones and GPS cameras. This market is divided into traffic control, navigation and position tracking in logistics and security on the basis of its application. Further the market is subdivided into robotics, traffic control, agriculture and other applications. On the basis of geography global GPS market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.



Some of the key market players in this market include Avidyne Corporation, ECT Industries, FEI-Zyfer, Furono Electronics, Garmin International, Hemisphere GPS, Johnson Outdoors, KVH Industries Inc, MiTAC International, Navico, Novatel, Orolia SA, Polar Electro Oy, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, SiRF Technology, Symmetricom, TomTom NV, Trimble etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe



Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



