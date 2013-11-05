Global Positron Emission Tomography Market Will Rise CAGR of 3.74% by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Global Positron Emission Tomography market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global PET market has also been witnessing the fusion of PET with other modalities. However, the negative impact of the economic recession could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here For Download Detail Report with TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-positron-emission-tomography-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global PET Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PET market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Capintec Inc., Hitachi Medical systems USA Inc., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd., Naviscan Inc., and Positron Corp.



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global PET Market Segmentation by Application 212-216

7.1.1 Oncology PET

7.1.2 Cardiac PET

7.1.3 Neurology PET



8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1. Global PET Market Segmentation By Technology 212-216



9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global PET Market by Geographical Segmentation 212-216



Related Reports -



Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market 2012 - 2016



Global Medical Imaging Reagents market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-medical-imaging-reagents-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 7.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Medical Imaging Reagents market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for radiopharmaceuticals. However, the lack of reimbursements for imaging procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Report - 2013 Edition



Intravascular Ultrasound (http://www.researchmoz.us/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market-report-2013-edition-report.html), one of the fastest growing segments of interventional cardiology, is a diagnostic tool that is used to determine the structure of an artery segment. It uses a small ultrasound transducer, located at the end of a catheter that can be advanced into a coronary artery. By utilizing IVUS in the cardiac catheterization laboratory, physicians are able to determine the structure of artery. IVUS is commonly done to make sure a stent is correctly placed during angioplasty. The present report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide IVUS market with focus on regional markets like Japan, the United States and Europe.



Browse All upcoming Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/upcoming-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/