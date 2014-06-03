Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014” report to its research database.
“Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014? provides data on the Post Menopausal Osteoporosis clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Post Menopausal Osteoporosis. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Post Menopausal Osteoporosis.
Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/post-menopausal-osteoporosis-global-clinical-trials-review-h1-2014-market-report.html .
Scope
- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations
- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type
- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn andterminated)
Reasons to buy
- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner
- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more
- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe
- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies
Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=182767 . (Single User License – US$2500)
Table of Contents2
List of Tables 4
List of Figures 5
Introduction 6
Post Menopausal Osteoporosis 6
Report Guidance 6
Clinical Trials by Region 7
Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11
Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12
Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13
Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14
Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 15
Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 16
Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 17
Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 18
Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 19
Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 20
Clinical Trials by Phase 21
In Progress Trials by Phase 22
Clinical Trials by Trial Status 23
Clinical Trials by End Point Status 24
Unaccomplished Trials of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis 25
Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 28
Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 29
Prominent Sponsors 30
Top Companies Participating in Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials 31
Prominent Drugs 33
Clinical Trial Profiles 34
Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies 34
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 34
Clinical Trial Overview of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 34
Eli Lilly and Company 38
Clinical Trial Overview of Eli Lilly and Company 38
Amgen Inc. 40
Clinical Trial Overview of Amgen Inc. 40
Merck & Co., Inc. 43
Clinical Trial Overview of Merck & Co., Inc. 43
Sanofi 45
Clinical Trial Overview of Sanofi 45
GlaxoSmithKline plc 47
Clinical Trial Overview of GlaxoSmithKline plc 47
Pfizer Inc. 49
Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc. 49
Novartis AG 51
Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG 51
Radius Health, Inc. 53
Clinical Trial Overview of Radius Health, Inc. 53
Actavis plc 54
Clinical Trial Overview of Actavis plc 54
Clinical Trial Overview of Top Institutes / Government 55
Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier 55
Clinical Trial Overview of Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier 55
University of California, San Francisco 57
Clinical Trial Overview of University of California, San Francisco 57
University of Pittsburgh 58
Clinical Trial Overview of University of Pittsburgh 58
National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases 59
Clinical Trial Overview of National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases 59
Mayo Clinic 60
Clinical Trial Overview of Mayo Clinic 60
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute 61
Clinical Trial Overview of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute 61
Massachusetts General Hospital 62
Clinical Trial Overview of Massachusetts General Hospital 62
National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine 63
Clinical Trial Overview of National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine 63
Oregon Health and Science University 64
Clinical Trial Overview of Oregon Health and Science University 64
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 65
Clinical Trial Overview of The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 65
Five Key Clinical Profiles 66
Appendix 190
Abbreviations 190
Definitions 190
Research Methodology 191
Secondary Research 191
About GlobalData 192
Contact Us 192
Disclaimer 192
Source 192
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