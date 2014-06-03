Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014” report to its research database.



“Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014? provides data on the Post Menopausal Osteoporosis clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Post Menopausal Osteoporosis. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Post Menopausal Osteoporosis.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/post-menopausal-osteoporosis-global-clinical-trials-review-h1-2014-market-report.html .



Scope

- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn andterminated)



Reasons to buy

- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=182767 . (Single User License – US$2500)



Table of Contents2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Introduction 6

Post Menopausal Osteoporosis 6

Report Guidance 6

Clinical Trials by Region 7

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 15

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 16

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 17

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 18

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 19

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 20

Clinical Trials by Phase 21

In Progress Trials by Phase 22

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 23

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 24

Unaccomplished Trials of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis 25

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 28

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 29

Prominent Sponsors 30

Top Companies Participating in Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials 31

Prominent Drugs 33

Clinical Trial Profiles 34

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies 34

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 34

Clinical Trial Overview of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 34

Eli Lilly and Company 38

Clinical Trial Overview of Eli Lilly and Company 38

Amgen Inc. 40

Clinical Trial Overview of Amgen Inc. 40

Merck & Co., Inc. 43

Clinical Trial Overview of Merck & Co., Inc. 43

Sanofi 45

Clinical Trial Overview of Sanofi 45

GlaxoSmithKline plc 47

Clinical Trial Overview of GlaxoSmithKline plc 47

Pfizer Inc. 49

Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc. 49

Novartis AG 51

Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG 51

Radius Health, Inc. 53

Clinical Trial Overview of Radius Health, Inc. 53

Actavis plc 54

Clinical Trial Overview of Actavis plc 54

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Institutes / Government 55

Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier 55

Clinical Trial Overview of Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier 55

University of California, San Francisco 57

Clinical Trial Overview of University of California, San Francisco 57

University of Pittsburgh 58

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Pittsburgh 58

National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases 59

Clinical Trial Overview of National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases 59

Mayo Clinic 60

Clinical Trial Overview of Mayo Clinic 60

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute 61

Clinical Trial Overview of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute 61

Massachusetts General Hospital 62

Clinical Trial Overview of Massachusetts General Hospital 62

National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine 63

Clinical Trial Overview of National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine 63

Oregon Health and Science University 64

Clinical Trial Overview of Oregon Health and Science University 64

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 65

Clinical Trial Overview of The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 65

Five Key Clinical Profiles 66

Appendix 190

Abbreviations 190

Definitions 190

Research Methodology 191

Secondary Research 191

About GlobalData 192

Contact Us 192

Disclaimer 192

Source 192



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