Global Potassium Chloride Market:Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Potassium chloride is a colorless or white, cubic, crystalline compound that closely resembles common salt (sodium chloride). It is soluble in water, alcohol, and alkalis. Potassium chloride occurs pure in nature in form of the mineral sylvite and is found combined in many minerals and in brines and ocean water. Potassium chloride dissolves easily in water, does not powder when the blade of a knife is scratched across its surface and has a bitter taste. Asia Pacific is the single largest consumer of potassium chloride, followed by North America, Rest of the World and Europe. The fertilizer market has been on a steady incline in recent years with global population levels reaching a record high and climbing. The need for agricultural expansion is tremendous and potassium chloride could find renewed interest from other branches of industry as they find newer applications in chemicals and other sectors.



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High consumption in agricultural regions such as Asia Pacific and North America are also factors helping the market for potash to grow substantially. The need and growing awareness for fertilizer-free organic food however is restraining the market to an extent. The trend for eco-friendly sources for various industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy and other industry segments could however provide a great opportunity for the market to grow as the need for greater quantities of crop-based ra materials is realized.



PotashCorp, RUP PO "Belaruskalii", IMC Global, JSC "Uralkalii", Kali und Salz, Israel Chemicals Ltd, JSC "Sylvinite", Arab Potash Company, Agrium Inc. and other such companies around the world are the major players in the potassium chloride market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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