Global Poultry Feed Additives Market to Expand with Increasing Popularity of Asian Cuisine

The growing demand for poultry feed additives can be attributed to advancements in poultry farm management. The presence of an expansive poultry industry across key regions has created ripples across the economic fabric of the concerned regions. The poultry industry has matured into a robust source of employment for the masses, and has become a matter of importance for state authorities. Besides, the growing demand for chicks and broilers across the food industry has also given an impetus to the growth of the poultry industry. In recent times, several experts have emphasized on the need to feed nutritious food to poultry animals. This assertion is based on the large-scale consumption of poultry food across the world. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global poultry feed additives market is set to rise.



In this review, TMR Research enunciates a myriad of factors and trends responsible for the growth of the global poultry feed additives market. The past decade has played a decisive role in defining the growth graph of the poultry feed additives market. This is because the demand patterns for poultry animals have drastically changes over the past years. It is expected that the demand for young chicks would continue to rise in the times to follow.



Growing Demand for Young Chicks in the Food Industry



The food industry has constantly restructured and realigned itself according to the demands of the consumers. Over the past couple of decades, the demand for chicks across the food and restaurant business has increased by leaps and bounds. This has made it difficult for suppliers to keep up with the increasing demand for bird meat. Henceforth, use of poultry feed additives in order to expedite the process of hatching or development of chicks has gained momentum in recent times. There are growing concerns with regard to the health of chicks bred in the poultry sector. Therefore, poultry farms are compelled to use additives in the feed given to birds.



Health Benefits of Consuming Poultry Meat



The health benefits of consuming poultry animals and birds have become well-known amongst the masses. For this reason, the residential sector has also emerged as an important consumer of poultry birds. Furthermore, the demand for turkey and chicken has increased at a formidable pace in these times. The high protein content of these birds has led several people to increase their consumption.



Sportspersons, athletes, and weightlifters who follow a high-protein diet are more likely to consume poultry animals. In this scenario, it is legit to prognosticate that the global poultry feed additives market would grow at a stellar pace in the times to follow. The revenue index of this market shall improve as investments in feedstock increase across multiple regions.



Visible Impacts of the Bird Flu on Market Growth



The outbreak of the bird flu during the previous decade caused a major setback for the poultry industry. Several farms were shut down, and revenues within the poultry sector declined drastically during the phase. The recovery period was characterised by the use of new technologies and precautionary measures to prevent another disease outbreak in birds. Therefore, use of additives became a common practice across poultry farms, and this practice has sustained to this day. In the event of disease outbreaks, the poultry sector has suffered invariable setbacks and losses over the past years. However, several scientists are exploring ways of improving the health of farm and poultry animals. Therefore, the total demand within the global poultry feed additives market has ramped up in recent times..



Some of the leading vendors operating in the global poultry feed additives market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries, Charoen Popkhand Foods, and BASF.



