Global Power Generation Market Trends 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Global Power Generation market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-power-generation-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 6.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of renewable technology. The Global Power Generation market has also been witnessing the increased economic growth in developing countries. However, the resource scarcity in the Power industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Power Generation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Middle East and Africa, Europe, The Americas, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Power Generation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Electricite de France S.A., E.ON SE, Huaneng Power International Inc., and Southern Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are America Electric Power, AES Corp., AES Gener S.A., BC Hydro, CEZ a.s., China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd., China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd., Constellation Energy Group Inc., Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., Dominion Resources Inc., Electric Power Development Co. Ltd., Endesa S.A., Enel S.p.A., Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG, Enersis S.A., Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Exelon Corp., FirstEnergy Corp., Huadian Power International Corp. Ltd., Hydro One Inc., Hydro-Quebec International Inc., Iberdrola S.A., International Power plc, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co., NextEra Energy Inc., NRG Energy Inc., National Thermal Power Corp. Ltd., Ontario Power Generation Inc., RWE AG, State Grid Corp. of China, and The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



