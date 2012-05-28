Global Power Management Semiconductor Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Global Power Management Semiconductor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of smartphones. The Global Power Management Semiconductor market has also been witnessing the emergence of gallium nitride power management semiconductors. However, the high cost of power management semiconductors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Power Management Semiconductor Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Power Management Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the Power Management Semiconductor market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70507/global-power-management-semiconductor-market-2011-2015.html