Global Power Players Launch International Entertainment Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Sports and entertainment manager, Glenn Toby launches a joint venture deal with unconventional partners, John Rice, General Electric Company's Vice Chairman and Cammie Rice, the Vice Chairman of Usher Raymond's New Look Foundation. The trio have joined forces to start up entertainment entity, H.A.N.D. (Have A Nice Day) Entertainment with a recording budget reportedly set in the millions.



The first artist slated to release the single, 'James Dean' during the first quarter of 2013 is Chase Dreamz, a spokes model and motivational speaker for several non-profits including Usher Raymond's New Look Foundation and The Book Bank Foundation. His untitled album is currently being recorded in studios around the country including the renown Blue Room Studio (Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy) and Hot Beats (Drake, 2Chains, TI, Lil Wayne) in Atlanta. A variety of producers are contributing to the album including Dun Deal (Gucci Mane, Future, Cashout) and Self Service (Jay Z, DMX) to name a few.



Label heads:

Glenn Toby, partner, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who represents professional athletes including Samyr Laine, Asante Samuel, boxing champions and NFL/NBA players, hails from New York and currently resides between New York and Atlanta.



Cammi Rice, partner, is a senior executive in the finance and technology industries and is currently Vice Chairman of Development for Usher's non profit organization.



Lisa Chase Patterson, appointed president of the venture, brings years of experience working with iconic hip hop artists and a wealth of other entertainment related companies.



Hand Entertainment

officialhandentertainment@gmail.com

Atlanta/New York/Los Angeles

http://www.glenntoby.com

http://www.facebook.com/officialchasedreamz