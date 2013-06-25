Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Power Products Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Power Products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in industrialization in developing countries. The Global Power Products market has also been witnessing the increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Power Products market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Power Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, and Alstom SA.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Co., Areva SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd., HPL Group, and C and S Electric Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



