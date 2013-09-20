Global Power Rental Market 2012-2016: Latest Industry Analysis Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Power Rental market to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy demand. The Global Power Rental market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for electricity. However, stringent emission regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Power Rental Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in North America, Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America; it also covers the Global Power Rental market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Aggreko plc, APR Energy LLC, Atlas Copco AB, and Energyst CAT Rental Power.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ashtead Group plc, Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V., Carrier Rental Systems, Cummins Power Generation Inc., Hertz Corp., Kohler Co., Power Electrics, Quippo Energy Pvt. Ltd., RSS International, Speedy Hire plc, United Rentals Inc., and Worldwide Power Product LLC.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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