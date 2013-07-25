Global Power Rental Market - Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Many companies that deal in a wide variety of industries are using power rentals to fulfill their temporary power requirements. These companies hire a wide range of power equipment and power services from rental companies to fulfill their power needs without investing huge amounts for such equipment and services. This helps these companies in reducing their overall cost of initial investment and saves them from making long term investments.



Many companies are now coming forward to supply power on rent, thereby increasing the quality of service in power rentals, which is ultimately enhancing the confidence of buyers in purchasing energy on rent. Power rentals also help buyers in arranging their specific power equipment at a faster rate and at a very competitive price compared to purchasing the power equipment.



Market Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-rental.html



Due to the significant shortage of power supply in developing regions and due to the lack of infrastructure and grid stability, companies are choosing power rental based solutions. Many companies have at present very old distribution grids which need to be changed and this also provides an opportunity for power rentals to replace these old distribution grids, thereby increasing its market share.



At present, North America is the largest segment for power rental revenue, followed by the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. Power rentals are primarily used in construction, utility, oil and gas, quarrying, mining, and in the events industry.



In the construction industry, where there is a requirement for continuous power, power generators play an important role when grid power is not available due to the location or due to specific requirement constraints or when it is very expensive. On the basis of application, power rentals can be divided into base power, standby power, and seasonal peak.



Some of the companies which deal in the power rental market include Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko, Cummins Inc., Kohler Power, Rental Solutions & Services, APR Energy, Hertz, Power Electrics, Worldwide Power Products LLC, Speedy Hire, and Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://www.tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/