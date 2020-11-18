Global Power Rental Market Size & Share by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Emerging Trends Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The global power rental market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Power Rental Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other power rental market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned:



Aggreko

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco

Kohler Co.

Shenton Group

NIDS Group

Pump Power Rental

United Power and Resources

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Modern Hiring Service

Newburn Power Rental Ltd

Global Power Supply

FG Wilson

ProPower Rental

United Rentals



"Increasing Mining Activities to Boost Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa"



The global power rental market is geographically divided by North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, The Middle East and Africa had accounted for a notable global power rental market share in the year 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will remain one of the fastest developing regions during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the oil and gas industry as well as the increasing number of construction activities occurring in the region. Moreover, a rise in the mining activities in Africa, increasing demand for mining and rental power from off-grid gas and oil wells, and unavailability of grid structure are expected to contribute to the power rental market growth in this region during the forthcoming years.



Regional Analysis for Power Rental Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for Power Rental Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Power Rental Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Power Rental Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion