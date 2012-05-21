Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Energy Industry



Among buyer respondents, global alternative power generation companies are more optimistic regarding revenue growth, at 49%, as compared with 33% of global fossil fuel power generators. Global warming, rising fuel prices and prevailing concerns that oil reserves in the world may dry up over the next 30 years have compelled power companies to look for alternative and renewable sources. Consequently, many respondents are looking to invest in clean power technologies such as wind, solar, hydro and nuclear power.



Of all respondents from global fossil fuel power generation companies, 33% projected optimism for revenue growth in 2012, which can be attributed to the high growth projected for power transformers and electricity, driven by substantial levels of economic reform and technological development in emerging countries such as India, China and South East Asian and Middle Eastern countries. Furthermore, growth in the global fossil fuel power sector is also anticipated to increase due to growing investment in new power projects across the emerging markets.



