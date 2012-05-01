New Energy research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how power industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
Revenue growth projections
Across the power industry, 45% of respondents are more optimistic of revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months while 22% are less optimistic.
Geographical variations in business hopes
Respondents from companies with operations in North America are the most optimistic of revenue growth in the next 12 months, 54%, followed by 45% respondents who operate in Asia-Pacific, 42% from Europe and 36% who operate from the Rest of the World.
Expected changes in business structure
The key expected changes in business structure for 2012 include 'improving operational efficiency', 'expand in current market' and 'stabilizing company finances'.
Executive Expectations
Overall, executives from the global power industry expect increased levels of consolidation with 54% anticipating that there will be either a significant increase or increase in M&A activity over the next 12 months.
M&A trends
The majority of respondents from the Rest of the World, 56%, expect an increase in M&A activities during the next 12 months.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global power industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure.
- Merger and acquisition activity.
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity.
- Key regions of growth.
- Key industry threats and opportunities.
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement.
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure.
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Areva T&D India, Vestas Wind Systems, Constellation Energy, Alstom, Nuan, Saudi Electricity Company, Delta Electronics, Enbridge, Rotark, Entergy Louisiana, AES Corporation, Atlantic Power Corporation, Total, SunPower Corporation, Copperbelt Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Scottish and Southern Energy, Honeywell, NRG Dover, David Brown, Tecogen, Det Norske Vercom, Siemens, Shenhua Group, Enel Group, SunTech Power, IPP Eoxis Energy, SunBorne Energy, Alstom, China National Nuclear Corporation, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation, Skanska, Wartsila, Atlantis Resources Corporation, Gujarat Power Corporation, First Solar, Doo Son Heavy Industries and Construction, Enel Green Nu Energy, China Shenhua Energy Company, Greengate Power Corporation, SolarBridge, General Electric Corporation, Reliance Power, Datang Hubei Renewable Energy, Korea Western Power Corporation, Bakrie Power, Soham Renewable Energy, Capital Store, Eaton, Siemens Indonesia, Cerberus Pro, Unirac Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- What The Global Fossil Fuel Power Industry Is Planning In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Competing For Share Of Global Fossil Fuel Power Industry Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Global Power Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- What The Global Upstream Oil & Gas Industry Is Planning In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Power Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Sustainability in the Global Power Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Power Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Smart Grid Vendor Landscape Analysis - Strategic Activity Analysis and Outlook to 2015
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry