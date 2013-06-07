Global Power Transformer Market Analysis Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Global Power Transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in developing countries. The Global Power Transformer market has also been witnessing an increase in the power generation capacity. However, fluctuating raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Power Transformer market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Power Transformer market in the US, China, India, and the rest of the world, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Crompton Greaves Ltd., GE Co., Henan Pinggao Electric Co. Ltd., Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NARI Technology Development Ltd. Co., Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Toshiba Corp., and XD Group.



