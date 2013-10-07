Global Power Transformer Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Power transformer is a static device which transfers the energy from one device to other using inductive coupling and without changing frequency. A wide range of power transformer designs are used in electric and electronic power applications. Transformers are indispensable for the distribution, utilization and transmission of electrical energy. Power transformers have various types of cores such as laminated steel cores, air cores, toroidal cores and solid cores. Power transformers used in various applications are Scott-T, distribution, output, instrument, leakage and resonant transformers. Growth of overall power generation capacity is driven by power transformers.



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Size of power transformer varies according to its application. Power transformers with the size of thumbnail are used in microphones. Transformers which come in units weighing hundreds of tons are used for interconnecting the power grid. Two winding power transformers are used when ratio between high voltage and low voltage is greater than two. Whereas, when the ratio between high voltage and low voltage is less than two, auto transformers are used to reduce cost. The demand for power transformer is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in forecast period. Increasing urbanization in developing countries leads to increase in demand for power generation and transmission, which in turn drives the power transformers market. However, fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market. Market potential for the Power transformer in APAC, Middle East and Africa is very high since the generation and distribution infrastructure of electricity is still nascent.



Some of the key participants in power transformer market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Henan Pinggao Electric Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., NARI Technology Development Ltd. Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., XD Group and Toshiba Corp. Nascent.



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- Asia Pacific

- Europe

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