Global Power Transformers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 28.69 Billion in 2019: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Power Transformers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the market was valued at USD 17.12 billion in 2012, which is expected to reach USD 28.69 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand for power transformers was 10,474 units in 2012, which is expected to reach 17,283 units by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2013 to 2019.



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Increase in demand for energy on a global scale is expected to drive the power transformers market over the next few years. In addition, need for upgrading aging equipment is estimated to be a critical success factor for profitability of industry participants. Growing awareness regarding the importance of low carbon emissions and the need for energy conservation has led to the development of smart grids and super grids. This is expected to be a significant opportunity for market growth over the forecast period. Volatility in the prices of raw materials such as Cold Rolled Grain Oriented (CRGO) steel and crude oil is expected to act as a restraint to the industry in the coming years.



Power transformers of rating between 100 MVA and 500 MVA dominated the market, and accounted for 68.2% of the overall revenue share in 2012. Although the unit cost of these power transformers is lower than that of those with higher power rating, they are expected to generate higher revenue on account of greater demand. Asia Pacific held the largest share, and the market in this region was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2012. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region, with an estimated CAGR of 8.2% from 2013 to 2019.



Power Transformers Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



Power Transformers Market: Power Rating Analysis



100 MVA to 500 MVA

501 MVA to 800 MVA

801 MVA to 1200 MVA



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Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global power transformers market snapshot, 2012 & 2019



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Increase in global energy demands

3.2.2 Favorable government regulations

3.2.3 Renewal and upgrading of existing networks in mature economies

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Volatility in raw material prices

3.4 Market opportunities

3.4.1 Awareness about low carbon emissions driving the development of smart grid and super grid

3.5 Value chain analysis

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Power transformers: Market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Power transformers: Company market share analysis



Chapter 4 Global Power Transformers Market: Regional Analysis

4.1 Global power transformers market: Regional overview

4.1.1 Global power transformers market revenue share, by geography, 2012 and 2019 (%)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America power transformers market, volume and revenue, 2011 – 2019, (Unit shipment) (USD Billion)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe power transformers market, volume and revenue, 2011 – 2019, (Unit shipment) (USD Billion)

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific power transformers market, volume and revenue, 2011 – 2019, (Unit shipment) (USD Billion)

4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

4.5.1 Rest of the World power transformers market, volume and revenue, 2011 – 2019, (Unit shipment) (USD Billion)



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