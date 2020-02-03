Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on Pre-engineered Buildings Market (Product - Steel Structure, Concrete Structure, Civil Structure, and Other Products; Applications - Commercial Building, Industrial Building, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. The global pre-engineered buildings market to witness a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period.



According to IGR research analysts, the growing demand for green buildings drives the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Volta green structures provide pre-engineered green buildings. The company uses advanced computerized designs, manufacturing, and planning that gives enhanced project control and faster field erection. Infrastructure development and growing industrialization stimulate the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. The surge in the use of steel in building and construction projects contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. Interarch has delivered a Greenfield air cargo terminal building at Delhi airport.



Pre-engineered Buildings Market: Drivers and Opportunities



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global pre-engineered buildings market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on the product the study includes steel structure, concrete structure, civil structure, and other products. The application segment includes commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and other applications. Commercial buildings are expected to dominate the application segment of the pre-engineered buildings market due to increasing businesses and construction of commercial buildings. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a premium share in the global pre-engineered buildings market. Economic growth and rising population in developing countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Pre-engineered Buildings Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report profiles key players in the market are Nucor Corporation, BlueScope Steel Limited, NCI Building Systems, Inc., Zamil Steel Holding Company, PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering Pvt., Ltd., Jindal Buildsys Limited, Era Infra Engineering Ltd., and other companies. Leading players in the global pre-engineered buildings market require high technical competence, price competitiveness, and standardization with modernization to sustain in the market. Companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share. Tata Steel and BlueScope Steel have a joint venture company which delivers pre-engineered buildings and other building solutions since 2005.



