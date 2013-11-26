Global Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Will Grow USD 4.9 Billion by 2019: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market (X-ray & Mammography, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging and Medicine Devices, C-arm Devices) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global pre-owned medical devices market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 4.9 billion in 2019.



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Pre-Owned medical devices are defined as the devices that were owned earlier by any healthcare institution and that are now subject to sale or repurchase after refurbishment. 'Refurbishment' is defined as restoration of the device to its original specifications including replacement of basic wear parts and aesthetic changes to a complete end-to-end refurbishment. The pre-owned medical devices market study is thus, of interest to the refurbishment service providers.



Globally, the pre-owned CT Machines accounts for a high growth market segment - expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The new CT machines are comparatively expensive; typically the demand for refurbished pre-owned medical devices is price-elastic i.e. directly proportional to the price of the new medical devices. Hence, due to the high price of the new CT machines, the demand for the refurbished pre-owned CT machines is expected to be high during the forecast period. Currently, in terms of value, the refurbished pre-owned CT machines market accounts for the second largest segments in the refurbished pre-owned medical devices market.



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Considering the lucrativeness of the refurbished pre-owned CT machines market, many OEMs have included refurbishing of pre-owned CT machines in their proprietary, organized and accredited programs. Due to this factor, although third-party refurbishers do exist, the OEMs have garnered a leading market share of the refurbished pre-owned CT machines market. The trade terms differ accordingly, as the OEMs offer discounts of only ~20% on refurbished pre-owned CT machines, whilst third-party refurbishers offer ~40% (or higher) discounts on refurbished pre-owned CT machines. The OEMs command premium price of refurbished pre-owned CT machines that is attributable to the branded service/solutions or accredited programs. Due to all afore-mentioned factors, the refurbishment business of pre-owned CT machines is a high-margin business for the OEMs.



Currently, in terms of geography, North America represents the largest market for refurbished pre-owned medical devices; the U.S. market has garnered a majority market share as the refurbishment of pre-owned medical devices originated in the U.S. There exists favorable perception and buying behavior of customer entities such as public hospitals, large private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. A host of other factors contributing to the high market share of the U.S. include downturn in the economy, favorable supply-side infrastructure with large number of all categories of market participants - OEMs, third-party and standalone refurbishers.



The RoW market represents the smallest market for refurbished pre-owned medical devices (as compared to other geographical markets). Many of the countries in the RoW region have banned or discouraged the usage of refurbished pre-owned medical devices. None of the supply-side or the demand-side are developed due to such binding regulatory restraints. Due to this factor, the market growth rate is also expected to be the least (as compared to other geographical markets) during the forecast period.



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The global (organized) market for pre-owned medical devices is dominated by the OEMs. The organized market for pre-owned medical devices is a consolidated market with OEMs namely GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare garnering leading market share. There exists high entry-barrier for refurbishers in the organized market. The unorganized market for pre-owned medical devices is dominated by third-party and stand-alone refurbishers.



The global pre-owned medical devices market is segmented as follows:



Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market, by Device Type



- X-ray and Mammography Machines

- CT Machines

- MRI Machines

- UltraSound Machines

- Nuclear Imaging and Medicine Devices

- C-arm Devices



Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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