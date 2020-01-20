London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The child care market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private child care services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to child care providers.



View complete report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/child-care-market



The Child Care market is segmented by type of facility, by location of facility, by expenditure, and by geography.



By Type Of Facility- The child care market can be segmented by type of facility into

a) Baby And Child Care

b) Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers

c) Nursery Schools



Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers had the highest growth rate of nearly 8.9% during the historic period. The fastest growth of the pre-kindergarten and preschool centers can be attributed to the rise in the awareness levels about benefits of early leaning and care.



Request for a sample report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2342&type=smp



By Location Of Facility- The child care market can be segmented by location of facility into

a) Center-Based

b) Home-Based

By Type Of Expenditure- The child care market can be segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public Expenditure

b) Private Expenditure



Purchase complete report of 200 pages at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2342



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for child care, accounting for almost 38.4% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Child Care Market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, G8 Education Limited.



About Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/