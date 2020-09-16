Global Precious Metal Demand Analysis by Type, by Applications - 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Precious Metal Market Study Report and Market Model.



Precious metals are natural and rare chemical elements with high economic value. Precious metals have high lustre, ductility and less reactive than other metals.



Global Precious Metal Market, By Type

- Silver

- Gold

- Palladium

- Platinum

- Others

Global Precious Metal Market, By Application

- Industrial

- Electrical & Electronics

- Medical

- Jewellery

- Others



Asia-Pacific is one of the largest regions in terms of consumption of the global precious metal owing to strong demand in various applications. Western Europe accounts for a prominent share of global precious metals market on account of strong automotive, industrial sector and increasing investments in precious metals like gold. The increasing demand in industrial applications, growing automotive sector, improving standard of living and growing role as investments has boosted the global precious metals market.



The Precious Metal market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Precious Metal Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Precious Metal Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and by Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



