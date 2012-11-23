Global Precision Air Conditioning Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Precision Air Conditioning market to grow at a CAGR of 11.48 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing heat density in data centers. The Global Precision Air Conditioning market has also been witnessing the incorporation of economizers into precision cooling. However, the increasing hot spots in data centers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Precision Air Conditioning Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Precision Air Conditioning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Stulz ATS Inc. The other vendors mentioned in the report are Eaton Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling, and Coolcentric.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90618/global-precision-air-conditioning-market-2011-2015.html