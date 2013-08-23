Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Precision Air Conditioning Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Precision Air Conditioning market to grow at a CAGR of 11.90 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing data center heat density. The Global Precision Air Conditioning market has also been witnessing the emergence of spot cooling equipment. However, the huge capital investment required to adopt precision cooling solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Precision Air Conditioning Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Precision Air Conditioning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Stulz ATS Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Coolcentric, Eaton Corp., Green revolution Cooling, and Hitachi Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Emerson Network Power Inc., Rittal Corp., Schneider Electric SA, Stulz ATS Inc., Coolcentric, Eaton Corp., Green revolution Cooling, and Hitachi Ltd.



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