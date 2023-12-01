Global Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market to Reach USD 36.3 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Innovation Across Industries

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets, the global precision fermentation ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023, with a staggering projected growth, recording a CAGR of 44.0% to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030. The surge in demand for precision-fermented ingredients is attributed to their capacity to craft precise molecules, leading to innovation in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors.



Cosmetics & Others Segment Takes Center Stage: Highest CAGR Projected



The cosmetics & others segment is anticipated to experience remarkable growth, achieving the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. This growth is fueled by the 2022 cosmetic trend, where fermented cosmetic products offer deeper nourishment and enhanced skin absorption of vital nutrients. Industry players like Geltor are making significant strides in the development of fermented cosmetics, catering to skincare and haircare needs.



Meat & Seafood Segment Leading in Food & Beverages: Sustainable Dietary Choices



In the food & beverages sector, the meat & seafood segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in precision fermentation ingredients. Microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, fungi, and algae are employed to create plant-based proteins and fats for meat alternatives, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and health-conscious dietary choices.



Heme Protein Segment on the Rise: Eco-Friendly Production



The heme protein segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. Precision fermentation techniques, particularly employing genetically modified yeast strains, offer an eco-friendly and effective route for heme protein production, eliminating the need for animal-derived sources.



Bacteria Segment Leads in Microbe Categories: Versatile Applications



Among microbe categories, the bacteria segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Bacteria, utilized in both anaerobic and aerobic fermentation, play a crucial role in the production of organic acids, alcohols, enzymes, antibiotics, biopolymers, and surfactins. Companies like Perfect Day are incorporating various microbes, including archaebacteria, into their products, showcasing the versatility of bacterial applications.



Asia Pacific Region Spearheading Growth: Focus on Specialized and Innovative Products



The Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, coupled with increased demand for specialized products and sustainable ingredients, contribute to the region's growth. The focus on technological advancements and innovation aligns with the cutting-edge nature of precision fermentation ingredients, fostering a thriving ecosystem for research and development.



Key Players Shaping the Market: Innovation at the Forefront



The report profiles leading companies in the precision fermentation ingredients market, including Geltor (US), Perfect Day, Inc. (US), The Every Co. (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), and Motif FoodWorks, Inc. (US), showcasing their marketing and development strategies, along with product portfolios. These companies play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth within the precision fermentation ingredients market.



