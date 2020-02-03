Global Precision Forestry Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Precision Forestry Market (Technology - CTL, Geospatial, and Fire Detection; Application - Harvesting, Silviculture & Fire Management, and Inventory & Logistics; Offers - Hardware, Software, and Services): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025



Precision forestry is a modern age technology where selective tree species are bred. They are also referred to as tree farms. The precision forestry is based on modern tools and technologies. The technologies involved in precision forestry demonstrate real information. These technologies enable harvesters to improve the decision-making process and ensure the current goals of forest management. This forest management style is closest to agriculture, wherein selective tree species are bred with a high degree of automation.



According to the Infinium global research (IGR) various new technologies that have been introduced recently, such as cut-to-length (CTL), geospatial and fire detection made a huge impact on the precision forestry industry. These incredible technologies help to collect accurate information on the forested area. Among all these cut-to-length (CTL) harvesting technologies have been widely accepted in the forestry industry. CTL technology can be used in extreme temperatures and boreal forests. CTL-based harvesting technologies are mostly used, wherein 30% of the land is inclined. Furthermore, it can be used in plantations and peatlands as well. These beneficial features of CTL technology are making it the most sought after technology in precision forestry.



IGR research analysts reveal that precision forestry has made a great impact in Nordic countries such as Norway, Finland and Sweden, and North America as well. Forests and forest products have a long history of cultural, economic, and ecological importance in Nordic countries. Currently, more than 90% of logging in Sweden and Finland is carried out by CTL-based harvesting technology.



In North America, old forestry harvesters have been replaced with sophisticated CTL-Based technology. The presence of extensive forests and the increasing demand for industrial round wood have further influenced its growth prospects.



The report on the precision forestry market published by Infinium global research offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. Various companies are focusing on product launches, product approvals as organic strategies whereas some key players are venturing on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. For instance, Trimble's CONNECTED FOREST™ solutions are designed to improve productivity and streamline all forestry operations.



