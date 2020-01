Global Precision Medicine Market 2020 Observational Studies by Top Companies Like Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Bayer AG, PERSONALIS INC, GENOCEA BIO

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The Global Precision Medicine Market report explains market analysis based on regional, local as well as global level. It analyses the key factors which lead to market growth as well as restraints of the market growth. Moreover, it analyses industry by product type, by equipment type, by price category e.g. discount, mainstream, or premium etc., by distribution channel, by application and by geography. The report on the Global Precision Medicine Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report has explained in-depth market insights about market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market.



Global Precision Medicine Market to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market



Key Market Players:



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global precision medicine market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Bayer AG, PERSONALIS INC, GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, BIONTECH SE, Advaxis, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bioven International Sdn Bhd, Agenus Inc., Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, Immunovative Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gritstone Oncology, NantKwest, Inc among others.



Global Precision Medicine Market By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Others), Technologies (Pharmacogenomics, Point-of-Care Testing, Stem Cell Therapy, Pharmacoproteomics and Others), Indication (Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Immunology Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Others), Drugs (Alectinib, Osimertinib, Mepolizumab,Aripiprazole lauroxil and Others), Route of Administration (Oral,Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Competitive Analysis:



The precision medicine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectrometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Market Drivers





- Vulnerable oncology patients worldwide is driving the market growth



- Growing approval of personalized medicines from the regulatory authorities acts as a market driver



- Advancing in the field and emerging innovation to established an approach for treating many disease by personalized medicines is accelerating the market growth



- On-going clinical trials yields promising results of personalized medicines which in turns boost the health care industries is also enhancing the market growth





Market Restraints





- Substantial applications due to lack of research particularly in the area of scientific discovery is restraining the growth of this market



- Lack of government initiatives and reimbursement polices restricts the market growth



- Scientific and technological challenges to develop the personalized medicines is also hampering the market growth





Market Definition:



Precision medicines is also known as personalized medicines is an innovative approach to the patient care for disease treatment, diagnosis and prevention base on the person's individual genes. It allows doctors or physicians to select treatment option based on the patient's genetic understanding of their disease.



According to the data published in PerMedCoalition, it was estimated that the USFDA has approved 25 novels personalized medicines in the year of 2018. These growing approvals annually by the regulatory authorities and rise in oncology and CNS disorders worldwide are the key factors for market growth.



Key Developments in the Market:





- In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. reported the data for NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine to be developed in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills cancer cells that trial demonstrated clinical benefits. The NEO-PV-01 is currently in phase I/II clinical trial, if successful it will provide patients with more effective personalized medicines treatment options



- In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG received USD 310 million as an upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment. This collaboration will provide cancer patients with novel-disease specific treatment options





SHORT Table of Contents





- INTRODUCTION





1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET



1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING



1.3. LIMITATION



1.4. MARKETS COVERED



2 MARKET SEGMENTATION



2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS



2.2. ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET SIZE



2.3. GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT



2.4. ASSUMPTIONS



3 MARKET OVERVIEW



3.1. DRIVERS



3.2. RESTRAINTS



3.3. OPPORTUNITIES



3.4. CHALLENGES



4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS



6 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



6.1. OVERVIEW



6.2. BIG DATA ANALYTICS



6.3. BIOINFORMATICS



6.4. GENE SEQUENCING



6.5. DRUG DISCOVERY



6.6. COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS



6.7. OTHERS



7 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION



7.1. OVERVIEW



7.2. ONCOLGY



7.3. HEMATOLOGY



7.4. INFECTIOUS DISEASES



7.5. CARDIOLOGY



8 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, BY end-user



8.1. OVERVIEW



8.2. PHARMACEUTICALS



8.3. BIOTECHNOLOGY



9 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



9.1. GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS



9.2. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS



9.3 NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS



9.4. EXPANSIONS



10 GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES



10.1 Orion Health



10.2 ARIEL Precision Medicine, INC.



10.3 Metabolon, Inc.



10.4 Pfizer Inc.



10.5 Biocrates Life Sciences



10.6 Medtronic



10.7 Novartis AG



10.8 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated



10.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



11 APPENDIX



12 ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH







Market Segmentation:



By technology:- big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, drug discovery, companion diagnostics, and others.



By application:- oncology, hematology, infectious diseases, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, pulmonary diseases, ophthalmology, metabolic diseases, pharmagenomics, and others.



On the basis of end-users:- pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostic companies, laboratories, and healthcare it specialist.



On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.



In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.



