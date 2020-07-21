Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Preclinical Oncology Models market size is valued at US$ XX Million and it is expected to reach US$ 1,911.3 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 8.9 % during the period of 2019-2028. By region, North America dominates the market with share of XX% of global Preclinical Oncology Models market.



The Preclinical Oncology Models are playing a crucial role in cancer Product discovery. Recent advances in Immuno-oncology industry with emergence of CAR-T Therapy has boosted the R&D activities in oncology industry which is expected to grow the demand for preclinical oncology models such as humanized models and syngeneic tumor models. The rise of immuno-oncology therapy such as T cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint modulators, and personalized cancer vaccines is likely to drive the market growth.



Moreover, Major players involved in the market are focused on increasing their global presence through mergers & acquisitions and plant expansions. In April 2020, Crown Bioscience announced the strategic expansion of their PDX collection through new agreements with CoMotion at the University of Washington and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is anticipated to bring a wide variety of lymphomas to CrownBio's portfolio, including T/NK, mantle cell, and follicular lymphomas, as well as DLBCL from refractory or relapsed patients. Models featuring common Product targets are also included, such as brain cancer PDX with IDH1 mutations and NSCLC SCC PDX featuring receptor tyrosine kinase alterations essential to targeted Product discovery.



The Preclinical Oncology Models market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Preclinical Oncology Models providers in local as well as international market.



Global Preclinical Oncology Models market reports covers numerous prominent players like Aragen Bioscience, vivoPharm Pty. Ltd., Bioduro, Crown Bioscience Inc., Charles River, Champion Oncology, Inc., Envigo, GenOway S.A., Hera BioLabs , MI Bioresearch Inc, Pharmatest Services, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, ProQinase GmbH, and Other Prominent Player.



Market Segments

Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Based on Product Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Patient-Derived Xenograft Models (PDX)

- Cell Line Derived Xenograft Models

- Syngeneic Models

- Genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs)

- Orthotopic Models

- Custom Xenograft and Syngeneic Model

- Others



Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Based on Application Type (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Neuroblastoma

- Prostate Cancer

- Pancreatic Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Bladder Cancer

- Fibrosarcoma

- Kidney Cancer

- Liver Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Lymphoma

- Skin Cancer

- Others



Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Preclinical Oncology Models market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Preclinical Oncology Models market

- To analyse the Preclinical Oncology Models market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Preclinical Oncology Models market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Preclinical Oncology Models industry



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



