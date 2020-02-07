Global Predictive Analytics Software Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Global Predictive Analytics Software Industry



The recent market research on the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market provides information on the historical market value for the year 2020, along with the market value for the upcoming year 2026. The growth rate of the market given in CAGR percentage during the period 2020-2026 is also defined in the market report. The market value for the base year is also defined in the report. The report covers the information on the import, export, production, and apparent consumption of products manufactured in the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market.



The key players covered in this study

IBM, Microsoft, Sisense, Oracle, Minitab, Wolfram, SAS, Anaconda, TIBCO, RapidMiner, KNIME, DataRobot, Dataiku, FICO, GoodData, Radius, Buxton, SAP, Alteryx, Nice



Prominent Players



The players of the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market play a major role in promoting the business and the market reputation for the industry. The players are giving their collective effort to build high market revenue for the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market. The players are taking up innovative upgrades and techniques to create an everlasting market reputation.



Report covers:



Comprehensive research methodology of Global Predictive Analytics Software Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Predictive Analytics Software Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players



