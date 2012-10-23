Recently published research from Timetric, "Global Prefabricated Buildings - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The global prefabricated buildings market valued over US$65 billion in 2011, out of which the European market constituted a share of 52.9%, making it the largest regional market for prefabricated buildings in the world. In the same year, Asia-Pacific and North American markets positioned themselves as the second and third largest regional markets with shares of 24.50% and 15.40% respectively. Continuing economic uncertainty in Europe and sluggish growth in the US are expected to reduce the market shares of these regions. Stable and growing economies in China and India are also expected to reduce the market shares of the US and Europe as demand in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster, caused by the rising popularity and growing awareness of the benefits of prefabricated buildings. The share of European and North American markets is expected to be 49.50% and 14.10% respectively in 2016, decreasing from 52.90% and 15.40% in 2011.
Key Highlights
- Commercial and industrial applications will drive 50% of prefabricated building demand with the iron and steel building category being the key contributor.
- Environmentally friendly prefabricated houses will increase the market share of the prefabricated industry in the global construction industry.
- Technology improvisation in prefabrication is crucial to future demand growth.
- Prefabrication is a solution to improving the productivity and efficiency of the global construction industry.
- The use of prefabricated buildings for residential building construction will increase over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prefabricated buildings market globally:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the prefabricated buildings market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America
- Values for segments of the prefabricated buildings market including iron and steel buildings, wood buildings, concrete buildings, aluminum buildings and plastic buildings
- Breakdown of values at country level (44 countries)
- Analysis of key events and factors driving the prefabricated buildings markets globally
- Profiles of key companies operating in the prefabricated buildings industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies
- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via review data and forecasts at category and country level
- Understand the latest industry and market trends
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kirby Building Systems, LLC, Butler Manufacturing Company, Red Sea Housing Services Company Limited, Vardhman Building Systems, Galco, Dorce Holding, MPIL Steel Structures Ltd., H.V. Metal Arc Pvt Ltd, Klee Hausbau
