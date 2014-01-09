Global Prefabricated Buildings Market to 2017: Latest Industry Analysis Research Report 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- In terms of growth, the global prefabricated buildings market recorded a review-period (2008-2012) CAGR of 1.92%. The growth was subdued by a 15% decline in the market in 2009, due to the financial crisis. Construction activity slowed, and consequently the demand for prefabricated buildings declined. The market is expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 8.59% due to construction industry growth, residential development in emerging economies and the easing of the financial crisis in Europe. Continuing economic uncertainty in the Eurozone is expected to reduce the market shares of the European region over the forecast period. Developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India and Indonesia are expected to support the market’s expansion due to the demand for residential construction in these locations.



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Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prefabricated buildings market:



Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the prefabricated buildings construction market in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, North America, Latin America.

It covers construction, prefabricated buildings, iron and steel buildings, wood buildings, concrete buildings, aluminum buildings, and plastic buildings

Breakdown of values at country level, covering 44 countries

Analysis of key events and factors driving the construction of prefabricated buildings globally



Reasons to buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via review data and forecasts at category and country level

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, and competitive pressures



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Key highlights



The global prefabricated buildings market valued US$90.1 billion in 2012. Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for 49.3% of the global market.

The Asia-Pacific prefabricated buildings market valued US$44.4 billion in 2012, and recorded a review-period CAGR of 16.23%, outperforming all other regional markets. China constituted the largest share of the Asia-Pacific market with 61% in 2012, followed by Japan, Australia and Indonesia with respective shares of 22.3%, 6.8% and 5.1%.

The European prefabricated buildings market valued US$31.5 billion in 2012, with Italy accounting for the largest share with 25.4%, followed by Germany, France, the UK and Russia with respective shares of 12.7%, 10.7%, 9.2% and 8.5%. The 2009 financial crisis and subsequent European debt crisis were detrimental to the European construction industry, and caused the prefabricated buildings market to record a review-period CAGR of -6.68%.

The North American prefabricated buildings market valued US$10.2 billion in 2012. The US was the largest market with a 74.8% share. Demand for prefabricated buildings declined as a result of the housing crisis and recession, causing the North American prefabricated buildings market to record a review-period CAGR of -7.69%.

The Middle Eastern prefabricated buildings market was the second-smallest regional market for in 2012, valuing US$2.9 billion and accounting for a 3.2% share of the global market.

The construction of prefabricated houses has been used for more than five decades in developed economies. Awareness of environmental issues has provided opportunities for the sustainable buildings market over the traditional buildings market. Due to the government’s focus on improving the energy efficiency of buildings, demand for prefabricated buildings is growing rapidly.



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