Global Prefilled Syringes Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Prefilled syringes are primary injectable drug delivery devices administered by a medical practitioner or a healthcare provider. These syringes are prefilled with drugs with an appropriate and prescribed amount, and so are ready to be used by the patients directly. Currently, there are over 60 types of drug prefilled syringes available in the market and many more are in product pipelines. Rising incidences of chronic diseases requiring regular drug administration and the rising home healthcare market are the two most influential growth drivers for the prefilled syringes market.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/prefilled-syringes-market.html



In an attempt to comply with the U.S. and European needlestick prevention laws, manufacturers are utilizing ancillary devices to ensure device safety. This increases the cost associated with the manufacturing and storage of prefilled syringes and impedes the growth of the market. Glass is a preferred raw material for prefilled syringes manufacturing owing to its strength, chemical inertness, and dimensional stability. Plastic is an alternative raw material used in prefilled syringe manufacturing.



The market is segmented on the basis of product types into single chamber and double chamber syringes. The geographical segmentation of the market constitutes North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world regions. In 2011, the North American market was the largest one in terms of revenue generation, followed by Europe.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/prefilled-syringes-market.html



Some of the major players of the market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Gerresheimer, West Pharmaceutical Services, MGlas AG, Nuova Ompi, SCHOTT, and others. All these companies adopt strict and extensive research and development initiatives to identify growth opportunities and capitalize on them via new and technologically advanced products.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include :-



North America ,Asia Pacific ,Europe,Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of :-



Market growth drivers ,Factors limiting market growth,Current market trends ,Market structure,Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Browse All Market Research Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Browse Bolg : Pharmaceutical Market Research Reports

http://pharmaceutical-market-reports.blogspot.com/