Global Preventable Vaccine Market 2012-2016 : Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Strategic Overview of Global Preventable Vaccine Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.99 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for vaccination. The Strategic Overview of Global Preventable Vaccine market has also been witnessing the trend of increase in market consolidation. However, the emergence of regional players could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Strategic Overview of Global Preventable Vaccine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Strategic Overview of Global Preventable Vaccine Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi Pasteur SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc .



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



