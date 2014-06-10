Global Pricing the Cloud Market and Deep Research Report on MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Pricing the Cloud



Pricing the Cloud, the new report from Tariff Consultancy Report researched during the first quarter of 2013 provides coverage of global public cloud pricing with a comparison of virtual CPU, storage and bandwidth pricing for the key providers. It provides examples of pricing trends and a forecast for cloud computing pricing and revenues over the 5 year period from 2014 to 2019.



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The evolution of cloud computing, public, private & hybrid cloud services



Cloud computing has evolved over time from a public service to a mix of hybrid and secure private cloud platforms. The cloud computing service was first introduced during the 1990s by salesforce.com aimed at enterprises using CRM applications.



In 2002 Amazon launched AWS (Amazon Web Services), which rapidly became the market leader in public cloud computing using the Amazon EC2 (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud). It is estimated that AWS has up to 5 times the amount of computing power of its closest competitors combined.



From 2006 onwards IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) was launched as a pay as you go model for IT services – with Amazon launching its first IaaS platform in 2006. IaaS platforms are used to enable cloud services for service developers and large enterprises and allow an element of customization.



In 2008 Google first introduced its Google App engine, which is used by a number of cloud providers and telecoms providers to derive their own cloud service.



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In 2009 Microsoft first launched its Windows Azure cloud computing platform which is also sold via Microsoft ISVs and 3rd party reseller channels as well as direct to end users via the Microsoft sales channel and via the internet.



Companies profiles in the report include:



Amazon EC2, AT&T, CenturyLink, Dell, Dimension Data, Fujitsu, Google, HP, IBM CloudLayer, Joyent, Microsoft Azure, NTT Communications, OVH, Rackspace Hosting, Salesforce.com, Verizon-Terremark & VMware.



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A list of the key companies included in the TCL Pricing the Cloud report include the following:



- Accenture

- Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Apple

- AT&T

- BMC Software

- BT Global Services

- Cisco Systems

- Citrix

- COLT Telecom

- CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation)

- CTERA Networks

- Dell

- Dimension Data

- EMC

- Equinix

- Fujitsu

- Google

- HP

- IBM (SoftLayer)

- Interxion

- Joyent

- KPN

- Level (3)

- Microsoft

- NTT Communications

- Navisite

- Oracle

- Orange Business Services (OBS)

- OVH

- PLDT (Philippines)

- Portugal Telecom (PT)

- Rackspace Hosting

- Salesforce.com

- SAP

- Savvis (Centurylink)

- SingTel

- Sri Lanka Telecom (SRT)

- SunGard Availability Services

- T-Systems

- TelecityGroup

- Telecom Italia

- Telefonica

- Verizon

- VMware

- Vodafone



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