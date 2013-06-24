Global Printed and Flexible Sensor Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Global Printed and Flexible Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 0.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the low cost of manufacturing printed and flexible sensors. The market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of sensor devices. However, lack of technology standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-printed-and-flexible-sensor-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Printed and Flexible Sensor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Printed and Flexible Sensor market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include T-Ink, Inc., NovaCentrix, NTERA Inc., and E Ink Holdings Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169660&type=S



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://technoviamarketresearchreports.blogspot.com/