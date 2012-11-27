Global Printed Batteries Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Printed Batteries Market 2011-2015 to grow at a CAGR of 29.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for printed batteries in passive RFID tags. The Global Printed Batteries Market is also witnessing an increase in the demand for printed batteries for smart cards. However, the lack of awareness of printed batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Printed Batteries Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Printed Batteries market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Blue Spark Technologies and Enfucell Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in this report include Solicore Inc., Cymbet and Planar Energy Devices Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the revenue of the market in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



