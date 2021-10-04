Global Printed Battery Market to Reach US$830 Mn by 2025 Due to Its Compact Design and Easy Integration

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Ever-growing electronics and semiconductor industries have led to the development of printed batteries. These batteries have been developed to be used as QY Research published a report titled, "Global Printed Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025". The printed battery market was valued at US$34 mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$830 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 48.9% during the forecast period.



Shrinking Size of Electronics and Increasing Demand Performance to Drive Market



The shrinking size of electronics and increasing demand for consistent performance and customization measurements is fuelling the growth of printed batteries. These batteries are widely used in electronic applications such as thin, slim, and flexible products and gadgets owing to their various advantages including thinness, lowers cost, less charging cycles, reliability, compact design, flexibility, easy integration, and others. They are increasingly being used in new applications such as passive radiofrequency identification tags, tablets and mobile phones, fitness wearables, smart clothing, transdermal patches, smart cards, and Internet of Things (IoT).



It's widening scope in several industries including healthcare, personal care, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and cosmetic is significantly affecting the market. Furthermore, they are eco-friendly and energy-efficient as compared to conventional batteries making them environmentally sustainable. These factors are expected to positively affect the market growth in the forecast period.



Wearable Electronics Segment to Boost Global Market



Wearable electronics such as smart clothing, smartwatches, and fitness bands are gaining popularity among customers due to their compact design and enhanced recharging rate. The growing of these wearables will is amplifying the growth of market over the forecast period.



North America to Observe Market Growth Due to Adoption of Smart Technology



The North America will report a significant demand due to the rising adoption of smart technology including smart cards, wearables, and others. Furthermore, presence of large healthcare manufacturers are invitingly heavily on the R&D of these batteries to be used in medical devices. These factors will contribute to the major development in the printed battery market.



Innovation in Healthcare to Boost Market Share of Manufacturers



Blue Spark Technologies announced that its TempTraq Bluetooth wearable temperature monitor has received CE Mark approval. The device will soon be available to European consumers and hospital systems looking for soft, comfortable, and disposable patch for continuous temperature monitoring. The device can deliver continuous, wireless, temperature readings and eliminating the need to disturb the patients as it send alerts to mobile devices when the patient reaches a pre-determined level. It can be integrated with hospital central monitoring system to safely and securely store patient data.



The major manufacturers covered in this report are Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Printed Electronics, BrightVolt, Xymox, Jenax, Imprint Energy, Green Power Energy, Flexel, Enfucell Oy, and others.



