Global Printed Circuit Board Design Software Market 2011-2015 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global PCB Design Software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time to market. The Global PCB Design Software market has also been witnessing the increasing availability of cloud-based PCB design software. However, the availability of open-source PCB design software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global PCB Design Software market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions. It also covers the Global PCB Design Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include: Mentor Graphics Corp., Zuken Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., and Ansys Inc.



Other vendor mentioned in the report: Synopsys Inc., Altium Ltd., and Forte Design Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



