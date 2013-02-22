Global Printed Electronics Customer Sourcebook & Routes to Profit: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- This sourcebook is for those wishing to find customers and create a profitable, fast growing business in printed electronics wherever they choose to be in the value chain. Of course, one can search printed electronics on the web but the result is a blizzard of activities and misinformation. Help is needed to make sense of all this and identify the best customers and strategies for success. There are many profitable businesses in this sector already and a pattern to where they are in the value chain and in their business structure. There are lessons to learn from success but also from failure because every year several players exit the business and even face insolvency. IDTechEx is uniquely positioned to make sense of all this, because it researches more reports, runs larger conferences and is much better connected than any other organisation in this space. IDTechEx has carried out consultancy projects on printed electronics strategy, technology and financial performance for Hewlett Packard, ICI and many of the largest Japanese chemical and electronics companies and others. It has the inside track. It has never traded at a loss and, earlier in his career, its chairman Dr Peter Harrop took startup Mars Electronics to $260 million after which it was sold for $500 million. He shares this hands-on experience of success in electronics in the pages of this Sourcebook. It explains the emerging printed electronics value chain, with a glossary at the end to help those unfamiliar with the jargon.



This sourcebook is replete with diagrams and tables clarifying the printed electronics value chain and the dynamics of how to create profitable fast growing businesses within it. Equally important are the lessons of failure. For example, every year several organisations leave the Organic Light Emitting Diode or the organic transistor business and the lessons of this are clarified together with profiles of the businesses that continue to address organics but with more robust support and positioning. Every year many companies and research organisations join the business, more than compensating for the exits, but they tend to use different materials, machinery and/or device structures and many target new applications, puncturing the old certainties. For instance it is no longer primarily about OLEDs and RFID, screen printing and improving existing forms of electronics such as television and phones. What are they adding? Will it succeed? After all, this business is in ferment throughout the value chain. Yesterday's view that it all ends up as organic electronics has given way to a realisation that inorganic elements and compounds will remain in the lead for some time and composites and organic/ inorganic layering have a huge future creating huge opportunities for all forms of material supplier for example, including those providing the organic chemicals ideal for certain devices. Which organisations and products? Where? Why? It is all here.



This Sourcebook is all about companies in printed and potentially printed electronics and every chapter cites large number of companies to explain what is happening and will happen. The introduction lays out the printed electronics business and value chain in detail. There is the number of participants by global region and device type and a detailed table giving sectors of over and under supply in 2009/10 with many examples of participants. The Sourcebook then looks at market size and which organisations will spend heavily on printed electronics devices and why. The following chapters take the reader through the value chain, specifically Chemicals and Prepared Materials, Equipment and then Modules and Finished Products. Each chapter cites a large number of players, profiles interesting ones and explains the technical trends in the sector. The Routes to Enduring Profit and Growth are explained next, using the rules of the marketplace pioneered by Boston Consulting Group, PIMS, IDTechEx and others. That includes profit V curves, experience curves and other tests and forecasts which are here applied to printed electronics by IDTechEx with many examples. The next chapter provides Analysis of Fund Raising and Government Investments in Printed Electronics and the final chapter concerns Routes to Market and Case Studies - Printed Electronics in Action. Here, this unique Sourcebook lists over 1000 players by activity, including research institutions, out of the 2250 or so out there. Most of the rest are academic. This database is constantly updated and it extends to slide shows and reports not just contact details.



