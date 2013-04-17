Global Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics Market Forecasts, Players & Opportunities 2013-2023 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- This report provides the most comprehensive view of the topic, giving detailed ten year forecasts by device type. The market is analyzed by territory, printed vs non printed, rigid vs flexible, inorganic vs organic, cost of materials vs process cost and much more, with over 160 tables and figures. Activities of over 1,000 leading companies are given, as is assessment of the winners and losers to come.



Impartial assessment

In the report IDTechEx appraises each enabling technology component by virtue of its market need - not technology push. We draw on ten years of knowledge tracking this sector and provide detailed, refined forecasts, strategic positioning and assessment of trends, "hot topics" and unmet opportunities.



The big picture

The report specifically addresses the big picture - including OLED displays and lighting, to thin film photovoltaics to flexible sensors and much more. Importantly, it includes not only electronics which are printed, organic and/or flexible now, but it also covers those that will be. Realistic timescales, case studies, existing products and the emergence of new products are given, as are impediments and opportunities for the years to come.



Over 3,000 organizations are pursuing printed, organic, flexible electronics, including printing, electronics, materials and packaging companies. While some of these technologies are in use now - indeed there are three sectors which have created billion dollar markets - others are commercially embryonic.



The benefits of these new electronics are numerous - ranging from lower cost, improved performance, flexibility, transparency, reliability, better environmental credentials and much more. Many of the applications will be newly created, and where existing electronic and electrical products are impacted, the extent will be varied.



This widely referenced IDTechEx report brings it all together, with particular focus on applications and quantative assessment of opportunities.



Market size from 2013 to 2023

IDTechEx find that the total market for printed, flexible and organic electronics will grow from $16.04 Billion in 2013 to $76.79 Billion in 2023. The majority of that is OLEDs (organic but not printed) and conductive ink used for a wide range of applications. On the other hand, stretchable electronics, logic and memory, thin film sensors are much smaller segments but with huge growth potential as they emerge from R&D.



The market share over time of a select number of components studied is shown in the chart below - full data sets including an excel spreadsheet are given with the report

Lessons, successes and opportunities



The following components are assessed, and for each one ten year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales:



Logic and memory

OLED displays

OLED lighting

Electrophoretic and other bistable displays

Electrochromic displays

Electroluminescent displays

Other displays

Thin film batteries

Photovoltaics

Sensors

Conductors

Other



If you are looking to understand the big picture, the opportunity, the problems you can address, or how you can start to use these technologies and the implications involved, this report is a must. Researched by multilingual IDTechEx consultants based in four countries and three continents, this report builds on ten years of knowledge of the industry.



