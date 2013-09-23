Global Printer Market 2012-2016: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Global Printer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for inkjet printers. The Global Printer market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for color prints. However, the slowdown of the global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Printer Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Printer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Brother Industries Ltd., Cannon Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Seiko Epson Corp.



The other vendor mentioned in the report is Samsung Electronics Corp. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global 3D Printer Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-3d-printer-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global 3D Printer market to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for quick turnaround time. The Global 3D Printer market has also been witnessing the rapid growth of 3D printing among entrepreneurs and consumers. However, the increasing number of intellectual property rights issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global 3D Printer Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Printer Market in the EMEA Region - http://www.researchmoz.us/printer-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015-report.html



Printer Market in India - http://www.researchmoz.us/printer-market-in-india-2011-2015-report.html



Printer Market in Russia - http://www.researchmoz.us/printer-market-in-russia-2011-2015-report.html



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