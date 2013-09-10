Global Printer Market:Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Global Printer Market 2012-2016



Global Printer market (http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/173363) to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for inkjet printers. The Global Printer market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for color prints. However, the slowdown of the global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-printer-market-2012-2016



Global Printer Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Printer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Brother Industries Ltd., Cannon Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Seiko Epson Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Key Vendor Analysis

17. Other Reports in this Series



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